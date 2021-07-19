AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Down 45.8% in June

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of AmeraMex International stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. AmeraMex International has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59.
About AmeraMex International
Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.