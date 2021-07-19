AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Down 45.8% in June

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of AmeraMex International stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. AmeraMex International has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

