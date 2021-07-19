American Capital Management Inc. Acquires 124,852 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 316,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,852 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $40,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Quidel by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,485 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 1st quarter worth $112,391,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth $68,692,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quidel by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 294,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,339,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded up $6.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,424. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 5.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.38.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

