American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives $25.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.94.

AMWL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of American Well stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,226. American Well has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.98.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 132,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $2,382,394.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,091,528.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 628,225 shares of company stock worth $9,886,673. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in American Well by 21.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in American Well by 21.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

