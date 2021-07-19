Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 43,491 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,491 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $61,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $172,673,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $48,482,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,899,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $13,563,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 60.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H stock opened at $75.53 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.95.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,666,656.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

