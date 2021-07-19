Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $57,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AAON by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in AAON by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AAON by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of AAON opened at $60.75 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.52.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.