Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $53.27 Million Holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 767.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,413,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250,491 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 14.84% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $53,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Resource Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

