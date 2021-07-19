Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $55.15 Million Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Royalty Pharma worth $55,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 58,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $747,623.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,713.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,806,789 shares of company stock valued at $150,227,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion and a PE ratio of 25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

