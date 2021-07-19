Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $62.69 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $62,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 123.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $88.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $208.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

