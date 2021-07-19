Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 134,189 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,189 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $53,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 356.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $82.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.28. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $777,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,717 shares of company stock valued at $187,418. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

