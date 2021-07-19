Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 713,843 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713,843 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.84% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $59,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,700,000 after buying an additional 71,073 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter.

MCHI stock opened at $78.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.33. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $97.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

