Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys Shares of 2,062 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 46.5% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 343,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,010,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 347.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,766 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.34.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $324.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

