Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,780 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWV. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 723.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $43.82 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

