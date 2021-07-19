Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $556,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.56.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $141.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

