Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $686,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG stock opened at $139.92 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $1,910,172.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.