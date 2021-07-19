Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,465,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 760,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,226,000 after purchasing an additional 135,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,316,000 after purchasing an additional 300,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,522,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,857,000 after purchasing an additional 312,451 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 34,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,090,399.66. Insiders sold 146,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,308 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $31.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.84.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

