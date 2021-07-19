Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $135.77 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.06 and a one year high of $139.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

