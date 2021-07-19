Ameritas Investment Company LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 50.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 763,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after buying an additional 255,714 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 116,782 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 73,303 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 63,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 61,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

