Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,970,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,738,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

TLT stock opened at $148.21 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.59.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

