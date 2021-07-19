Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 134.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.29% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 484.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Acas LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000.

SWAN opened at $34.74 on Monday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.