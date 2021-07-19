Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.35. 29,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,294,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Get Amyris alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amyris by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,892 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Amyris by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,024,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,860,000 after acquiring an additional 571,174 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $50,385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amyris by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after acquiring an additional 698,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth about $12,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.