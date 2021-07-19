Analysts Anticipate ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. ADTRAN posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ADTRAN by 123.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,674,000 after buying an additional 1,742,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,871 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 329,450 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 28.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 306,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $18.46 on Monday. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.39 million, a P/E ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

