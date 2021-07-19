Analysts Anticipate Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million.
ALHC opened at $20.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $936,000. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,924,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,717,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $32,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.
