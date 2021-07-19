Analysts Anticipate ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.67 Billion

Brokerages predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will post $19.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.61 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $10.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $70.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.23 billion to $82.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $67.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.59 billion to $77.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $3,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,085,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MT stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.41. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $33.96.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is presently -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

