Analysts Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.18. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARKO. Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of Arko stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.12. 5,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,800. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,885,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000,000. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,353,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arko by 20,670.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

