Analysts Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to post $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.44. Burlington Stores reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 332.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $11.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.76) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.25.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $452,000.

NYSE BURL traded down $9.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $310.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $175.89 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.86.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.