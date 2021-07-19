Analysts Anticipate Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.88 Million

Analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to announce sales of $261.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.76 million. Enova International posted sales of $253.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $259.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.39 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $52,209.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,433.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $150,018.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,089,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,086 shares of company stock valued at $952,288. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30,571 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 339.7% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,412 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 39.2% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the first quarter worth $8,870,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENVA traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.45. 350,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,097. Enova International has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

