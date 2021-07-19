Analysts Expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share.

ALGM has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $699,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,146 shares of company stock worth $8,858,315 over the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 51.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,077,000 after acquiring an additional 953,033 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after acquiring an additional 449,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 62.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,187,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after acquiring an additional 838,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.