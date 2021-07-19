Analysts Expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Post $0.51 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.56. Ares Management reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ares Management.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%.

ARES has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other Ares Management news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 535,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.