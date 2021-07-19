Analysts Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.29. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $168.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.30 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPAA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

MPAA opened at $23.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.81. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

