Analysts Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Target Price at $33.90

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARMK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Aramark stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.92. Aramark has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Aramark by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aramark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aramark by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

