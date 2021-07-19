Analysts Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Target Price at $168.09

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.89. The company had a trading volume of 40,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,675. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.08. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.