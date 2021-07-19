Analysts Set Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Price Target at €28.43

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €29.00 ($34.12).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Monday.

Jenoptik stock opened at €27.22 ($32.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a fifty-two week high of €30.22 ($35.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €23.80.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

