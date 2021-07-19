Analysts Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) PT at $8.60

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lancashire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

LCSHF stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.03.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

