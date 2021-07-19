Analysts Set Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) PT at C$56.70

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MX. Raymond James raised their price target on Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$61.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of TSE MX traded down C$1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$24.44 and a 1 year high of C$62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.03.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.6420208 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is -11.14%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

