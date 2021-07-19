Analysts Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Price Target at $171.88

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.39.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 455,118 shares of company stock valued at $79,938,950. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.09. The company had a trading volume of 362,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,842. The stock has a market cap of $249.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $162.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

