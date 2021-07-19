Analysts Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Target Price at $22.35

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIOCF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of RIOCF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.08. 27,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.78. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.7882 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.