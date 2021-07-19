Analysts Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) PT at GBX 327.11

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.15).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 915 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £979.05 ($1,279.14).

LON RR traded up GBX 1.92 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 93.06 ($1.22). The company had a trading volume of 45,676,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80). The stock has a market cap of £7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.17.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

