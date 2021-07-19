Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rheinmetall (RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR: RHM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/15/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/14/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG.

7/13/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co..

6/28/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €126.00 ($148.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €80.16 ($94.31) on Monday. Rheinmetall AG has a 52 week low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 52 week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €84.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

