Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Daré Bioscience (DARE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) in the last few weeks:

7/12/2021 – Daré Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

7/8/2021 – Daré Bioscience had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

6/30/2021 – Daré Bioscience had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Daré Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

6/28/2021 – Daré Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

6/22/2021 – Daré Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

6/21/2021 – Daré Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

6/16/2021 – Daré Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

6/14/2021 – Daré Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

6/9/2021 – Daré Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

6/7/2021 – Daré Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

6/2/2021 – Daré Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.52. 83,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,805. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44. Daré Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Daré Bioscience Inc alerts:

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DARE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 549.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 126,560 shares during the period. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.