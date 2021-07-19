Analyzing Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) & Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) and Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

This table compares Molina Healthcare and Bright Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molina Healthcare $19.42 billion 0.75 $673.00 million $10.67 23.47 Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Molina Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Health Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Molina Healthcare and Bright Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molina Healthcare 1 4 8 0 2.54 Bright Health Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $259.35, indicating a potential upside of 3.75%. Given Bright Health Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Health Group is more favorable than Molina Healthcare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Molina Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Molina Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Molina Healthcare and Bright Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molina Healthcare 3.38% 33.87% 8.13% Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Molina Healthcare beats Bright Health Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc. provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states. The company offers its health care services for its members through contracts with a network of providers, including independent physicians and physician groups, hospitals, ancillary providers, and pharmacies. Molina Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc., an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.