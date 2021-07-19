Analyzing Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) & Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Surmodics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Surmodics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Surmodics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 114.77 -$7.89 million ($0.65) -7.58 Surmodics $94.86 million 7.76 $1.12 million $0.13 408.15

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surmodics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aethlon Medical and Surmodics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Surmodics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aethlon Medical currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.84%. Surmodics has a consensus price target of $65.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.45%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Surmodics.

Volatility & Risk

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surmodics has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -63.76% -57.55% Surmodics 6.86% 7.00% 5.56%

Summary

Surmodics beats Aethlon Medical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company is based in San Diego, California.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular and structural heart, and other markets, as well as design, development, and manufacturing of interventional medical devices, primarily balloons and catheters, including drug-coated balloons for peripheral arterial disease treatment and other applications. The Vitro Diagnostics segment designs, develops, and manufactures component products and technologies for diagnostic immunoassay, as well as molecular test and biomedical research applications. This segment offers protein stabilization reagents, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

