Analyzing United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) and Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) and Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

United Bankshares has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

64.4% of United Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of United Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Bankshares and Capstar Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $1.15 billion 3.91 $289.02 million $2.40 14.53 Capstar Financial $135.10 million 3.32 $24.70 million $1.42 14.32

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial. Capstar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for United Bankshares and Capstar Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Capstar Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80

United Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $34.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.51%. Capstar Financial has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.62%. Given United Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe United Bankshares is more favorable than Capstar Financial.

Profitability

This table compares United Bankshares and Capstar Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 28.83% 8.32% 1.35% Capstar Financial 24.25% 11.72% 1.32%

Dividends

United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. United Bankshares pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capstar Financial pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Capstar Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

United Bankshares beats Capstar Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans. The Mortgage Banking segment focuses in the origination and acquisition of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market though United’s mortgage banking subsidiaries, George Mason and Crescent. The Other segment includes financial information not directly attributable to a specific segment, including interest income from investments and net securities gains or losses of parent companies and their non-banking subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers mortgage banking products and services; private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services to community banks. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit box, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

