Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Down 7.7%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26. 39,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,862,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,116.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $125,400.00. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Angi by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Angi by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Angi by 11.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Angi by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

