Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Buys C$14,280.00 in Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Daniel Marcel Legault bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 763,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,726,751.72.

Daniel Marcel Legault also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 30th, Daniel Marcel Legault bought 4,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$300,300.00.

Shares of TSE ATE opened at C$3.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$174.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.88. The company has a current ratio of 21.15, a quick ratio of 19.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.52.

ATE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.