Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Purchased by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,257,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,556 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 8.66% of Applied Therapeutics worth $42,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.46. 827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,931. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.26.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $108,106.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 4,467 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $103,277.04. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,214 shares of company stock worth $337,873. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

