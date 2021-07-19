Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.01.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

