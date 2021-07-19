Apria (NYSE:APR) Shares Gap Down to $27.64

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.64, but opened at $26.08. Apria shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1,899 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $921.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

