Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11,492.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,922 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises 0.6% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Aptiv worth $46,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.58.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 239,660 shares of company stock valued at $8,594,737 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $145.67 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $76.18 and a 12-month high of $160.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

