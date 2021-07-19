AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,934 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Graham worth $25,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Graham by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Graham by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Graham by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

NYSE:GHC opened at $650.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $652.90. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $359.29 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.