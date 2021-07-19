AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,981 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $27,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $79,154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 71,077 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $29,753,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 101,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,444,000 after buying an additional 61,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,876,000 after buying an additional 53,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

NYSE:CHE opened at $472.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.02. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.